Anthem Roadmap Outlined as BioWare’s Head of Live Service Reaffirms Commitment to Players

BioWare’s Head of Live Service, Chad Robertson, has penned a blog for Anthem‘s community, promising regular communication and content for the game. As part of the update, he shared an outline of Anthem‘s roadmap that teases new rewards, freeplay events, weekly stronghold challenges, and more.

Here’s what you can expect in the coming months:

Recurring Updates Quality of Life: fixes, improvements, and optimizations

Rewards: weekly Alliance Coin

Daily, weekly, and monthly challenges

New cosmetics: Prospero store refresh February 2019 (launch month) Freeplay events: Outlaw Outrage, There Be Giants, Shaper Surge March 2019 New cosmetics: Elysian stronghold caches

Legendary Missions – Phase I

New freeplay events and rewards April 2019 Expanded progression: mastery system

New stronghold: The Sunken

Legendary Missions – Phase II

Social Play: guilds, leaderboards, weekly stronghold challenge

BioWare said that it will share more details about the aforementioned content in due course, and there’s a lot more to come after April.

Robertson also acknowledged that the studio has a lot of work to do to improve Anthem, and said that it will be closely monitoring community feedback as part of the process.

“As a gamer, I’m excited by what we’ve created with Anthem and the promise it carries for a long future behind the game’s lush world, immersive lore, rich characters, and core gameplay,” he continued. “As a developer, I know we’ve worked hard to strike a balance of engaging BioWare story combined with fun action-gameplay and multiplayer progression; I also know how much more we want to bring to the game.”

Anthem is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: BioWare]