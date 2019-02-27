Johnny Cage Brings Hollywood to His Mortal Kombat 11 Reveal

After plenty of teasing and speculation, everyone’s favorite superstar martial artist has finally been revealed for Mortal Kombat 11‘s roster. Yes, the incomparable Johnny Cage is returning for the latest Mortal Kombat entry, and he’s brought a couple of surprises with him. For one, a classic-looking version of Johnny guest stars in what appears to be a tag team-style move. Perhaps it’s a stunt double filling in? Next, his fatality–Actually, just check it out below. It’s more than worth a watch.

His fatality unveils that everything’s staged. Johnny Cage doesn’t have beef with the apparently revenant Kabal, their vicious battle is for cameras only. In the grand scheme of things, especially given the direction of MK11’s narrative, that probably makes little sense. But who cares? Johnny’s back, having fun, and has arguably never looked better.

Of course, he isn’t the only classic Mortal Kombat fighter set to return for the franchise’s eleventh mainline entry. A slew of other classic characters are also making a comeback. In fact, thus far, the roster is a mixed bag, featuring both the old guard, newer combatants, and one brand-new character. The full roster currently consists of: Baraka, D’Vorah, Geras, Jade, Johnny Cage, Kabal, Kano, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (preorder bonus), Skarlet, Sonya, and Sub-Zero.

An additional character unveiling will soon go live, when NetherRealm hosts its next Kombat Kast. The livestream will air today, February 27th at 3:00pm CST, and is also expected to feature “another HUGE announcement,” per Creative Director Ed Boon.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source: IGN]