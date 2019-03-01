Now that Fortnite Season 8 has been released, fans are already looking ahead at the future of one of the leading battle royale games. One interesting mechanic added to Season 8 is the ability to ping objectives, much like Apex Legends. However, we might be seeing an even more important feature soon. Epic hosted an AMA last week and held a discussion about a possible respawn mechanic in Fortnite.

Some players have noticed an intriguing van on the map since Season 8 launched, which might allude to a respawn system being added. To find the van, head to Retail Row in a playground match, and you’ll notice it disappears if you get too close. A Fortnite player by the name of FortTory dug through the game’s files and discovered a vehicle referred to as “Second Chance Van,” which is likely the van mentioned above.

Second Chance Van…. Respawn coming to FORTNITE?! pic.twitter.com/qtoSpT0VyK — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) February 28, 2019

Many are comparing this respawn mechanic to the way it works in Apex Legends, as another file points to a card system that could work in tandem with respawning. You might have to pick up a card in order to revive a teammate via the Second Chance Van.

Fortnite is no stranger to borrowing ideas from other games, even taking place in a brief legal battle with the PUBG developers due to a supposed copyright infringement. That suit was ultimately dropped.

Fortnite is changing, and it seems like it’s for the better. You can’t expect a game to continue to succeed if it remains stagnant.

How are you liking Season 8 of Fortnite? Would you like to see a respawn system in place? Let us know!

[Source: PC Gamer]