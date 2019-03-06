NetherRealm has released the latest story trailer for Mortal Kombat 11, which teases the sprawling new narrative. Kronika, the antagonist, gets more of the spotlight. So do her time-shifting plans. It’s all very interesting, truly. However, even more intriguing is the host of previously unconfirmed characters that also appear, many of whom have been rumored for weeks.

Check it out in the video below:

In addition to the previously confirmed roster, the following characters appear during the story trailer: Kitana, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Erron Black, Cassie Cage, Kotal Kahn, and Jacqui Briggs. Interestingly, though, only Cassie Cage, Erron Black, and Jacqui Briggs are presented in a manner that suggests they will be playable characters. For instance, near the trailer’s end, all three participate in fights on a 2D stage. This, of course, is how players experience gameplay. Meanwhile, the others are seen maneuvering around a 3D space in what appears to be cutscenes. Since Kronika is confirmed as unplayable, it stands to reason other figures will be central to the story but off limits to players, as well.

Based on the trailer, then, the roster may now include the following fighters: Baraka, Cassie Cage, D’Vorah, Erron Black, newcomer Geras, Jacqui Briggs, Jade, Johnny Cage, Kabal, Kano, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Kahn (as a preorder bonus), Skarlet, Sonya Blade, and Sub-Zero.

Mortal Kombat 11 will have a closed beta that goes live from March 28th to March 31st for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One preorders. The full game is slated to release on April 23rd for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.