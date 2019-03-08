The Phantom Thieves will be hitting the main stage at SEGA Fes 2019 with new reveals, alongside other games from the company. The March 30th-31st, 2019 event will bring with it information on future Sega titles and an eSports tournament. Most of the games featured on the company’s blog post are Japan-exclusives, and Persona 5 is most prominent on Sega’s main stage image. If it so happens you’re in Japan, you can also celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Sega Saturn at the event by playing the system with a giant controller.

Atlus previously suggested Persona 5 related announcements would be arriving sometime in March, and the name P5R was used. This matches the description perfectly. Persona 5 Arena, from the Dragon Ball FighterZ developer Arc System Works, and an updated version of P5 for PS4 and Switch have been rumored.

Persona 5 POP! vinyl figures are on the way, featuring Joker in his street clothes, Ryuji in his Skull costume, Ann in her panther costume, and Morgana. These are coming out on June 24, 2019. Joker will also be coming to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a playable character in April 2019.

Since Persona 5‘s release, it has passed over 2.2 million copies and became the best selling title in the franchise. Tyler Treese said in his review for P5, “The time investment might seem like a lot, but rarely is time wasted when spent with friends. It doesn’t reinvent the genre, as it largely builds upon Persona 4‘s stellar base, but it adds a level of polish that is simply lacking from its contemporaries.”

