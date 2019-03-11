Previously given just a 2019 window, players can officially expect Remedy Entertainment’s Control to release sometime this summer, specifically. This information arrives via Game Informer as part of its month of Control coverage.

Control is a supernatural thriller in which you play as Jesse Faden, the new Bureau director who is tasked with exploring the headquarters known as the Oldest House. Filled with dynamic environmental destruction and disturbing creatures, you’ll use telekinesis to solve puzzles, defend yourself against any incoming threats, or just toss some bodies around. The game incorporates skill trees, weapon upgrades, and some Metroidvania elements.

While Control is all about trying to uncover the truth, not every mystery will be solved before the credits roll. The team has confirmed that DLC will be on its way, so perhaps some of those lingering questions will be answered at a later date. Unlike previous Remedy Entertainment games, such as Quantum Break, you can expect Control to be faster paced and more to the point.

A blend of science fiction and horror, Control aims to pull the player into its beautiful yet disturbing world when it launches sometime in summer 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Game Informer]