Washington D.C. has fallen, the country is on the brink, and the sleeper agents are on the rise once more. Welcome to The Division 2, where PvP is king.

It’s by no means the only game mode to feature in Ubisoft’s soon-to-be-released sequel–as we’ll soon discover, The Division 2 is packed to the rafters with content. But, given how the Dark Zone proved to be the breakout hit of Ubisoft’s franchise-starter three years ago, we wouldn’t be too surprised if players flocked to the lawless frontier soon after The Division 2 goes live on March 15, 2019.

Speaking of which, to ensure you’re fully up to speed with The Division 2 and all of its many bells and whistles, we’ve scoured the four corners of the Dark Zone Internet to compile everything you need to know about Ubisoft’s sophomore effort, its endgame content, and the RPG systems waiting to be explored.

Let’s get started.

The Division 2 Info – Everything You Need to Know WATCH GALLERY

Attention, agents! The Division 2 goes online for all on March 15th. But the question remains: will your weekend plans involve the Dark Zone? Or something else entirely? Do let us know.

Essential Reading: