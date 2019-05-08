The Witcher studio CD Projekt RED has spent the last several months teasing the launch of an online store. A survey to garner fan insight served as the first hint as to what would come of a merchandise store. Just weeks ago, another brief update teased the store’s impending launch. Now it’s official. CD Projekt RED’s online merchandise store is up and running. For now, items are only being shipped to European territories. However, the studio promises more regions will soon receive similar treatment.

News of the store’s opening came via CD Projekt’s official Twitter page. A post about the launch also features a short teaser. Check it out below:

CDPR Merchandise Store is open! Head to https://t.co/BITTyeQK66 to grab some fresh @CyberpunkGame, @PlayGwent and @witchergame swag! Currently #CDPRstore only ships to EU countries, more regions coming soon! pic.twitter.com/PugXYRNBVj — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) May 8, 2019

As previously promised, the store sells merchandise for all of CD Projekt’s franchises–The Witcher, Gwent, and Cyberpunk 2077. The merchandise currently available includes shirts, hoodies, socks, mugs, phone cases, figurines, notebooks, posters, and along with a wide variety of other items.

One item particularly worthy of note is a Geralt Ronin figure, which is available for preorder. The 12-inch polystone figure takes inspiration from Medieval Japan, depicting the White Wolf as a “Rōnin monster hunter.” In pictures alone, it’s quite the stunning piece. According to the product description, “each Geralt Rōnin Figure is carefully hand-painted basing on the color scheme prototyped by award-winning miniature painter Jarosław “Camelson” Drabek.” The Geralt Rōnin Figure is expected to begin shipping by the end of 2019 and will cost costumers €219.00.

This new store isn’t all fans of the studio have to look forward to, either. CD Projekt RED has already confirmed it will make an appearance during E3 2019, bringing with it news regarding the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077. Whether or not an updated version of the game will be show remains to be seen.

[Source: CD Projekt RED on Twitter]