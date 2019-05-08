Just a week ahead of RAGE 2’s release date on May 14th, we finally got a look at the game’s trophy list. The list was revealed by a user on PSN Profiles by the name of Sanetsuken, who received the game early. (Special thanks to PowerPyx for notating all of the trophies from the images provided.)
Below, you’ll find all 44 trophies, with a handful of hidden ones to avoid spoilers:
Post-Post-Apocalyptic Poster Child
Collect all other trophies
Spoilery Story Trophy 1
Hidden Trophy
Spoilery Story Trophy 2
Hidden Trophy
Spoilery Story Trophy 3
Hidden Trophy
Spoilery Story Trophy 4
Hidden Trophy
Spoilery Story Trophy 5
Hidden Trophy
Spoilery Story Trophy 6
Hidden Trophy
Spoilery Story Trophy 7
Hidden Trophy
Spoilery Story Trophy 8
Hidden Trophy
Efficiency
Use the Assault Rifle to kill 5 enemies in a row without reloading
Unloaded
Shoot 70 bullets within 16 seconds using the Assault Rifle
Skeet Shooting
Hit an airborne enemy with the Shotgun’s Slug Shot
Hyper-Express
Kill 2 enemies with the same shot using the Hyper-Cannon
Postmodern Picasso
Rupture a total of 200 enemies using the Rocket Launcher
Overly Driven
Reach an Overdrive multiplier of 10
THIS IS RAGE
Use Dash Strike kick to kill 10 enemies
Come on and Slam!
Crush 50 enemies using Slam
Pseudo Post-Mortem
Kill 3 enemies within 10 seconds after restoring all health with the Defibrillation
Off With Their Heads
Headshot a total of 100 enemies using the Wingstick
Explosive Ending
Kill an enemy with a Turret Drone explosion
Zipper
Kill 13 enemies while riding ziplines
The Bigger They Are…
Kill 7 Abadon Mutant Crushers
Hot Potato
Reflect an enemy’s grenade
Goon De-leet
Kill 1337 Goons
Forlorn Watcher
Travel to the summit of the Broken Tract EcoPod
Sunken Hope
Visit the Wetlands EcoPod
Reaching out to the Past
Traverse the bridge to the EcoPod in the Wilds
Wasteland Vagabond
Visit every Trade Coalition settlement
Peek-a-boo
Kill a cloaked Shrouded enemy
The Enemy Of My Enemy
Kill an enemy that is trying to kill an enemy
Bytesize Takedown
Destroy 128 Vehicles while driving the Phoenix
Gonevoy
Take down 1 Convoy Leader
Crushed
Kill an Abadon Mutant Crusher with the Phoenix
On The Limit
Maintain top speed for 10 seconds with the Raptor
Over 9000
Drive over 9000 meters
Hangtime
Jump over 100 meters with a ground vehicle
Acid House
Complete the Torn Plains Race under 3:03
Off Balance
Knock 19 bikers off their bikes with the Phoenix’s Dodge
Dozing
Scoop up an enemy with the Wheeldozer
Goon Fire
Blow up a Goon with the Goon tank Booma
A Noah Lot
Open 5 Arks
Can’t Stop Pop
Pop 17 Balloons
Mata Hari Manners
Destroy 30 Spy Drones
The Bowels of the Rust Giant
Venture inside the Dune Sea EcoPod
It doesn’t seem like too hard of a list, as most of the trophies are either story related, pertaining to getting various types of kills, or collecting things. It could be a definite candidate for an easy Platinum. But what do you think? Let us know!
[Source: PSN Profiles via PowerPyx]