RAGE 2 Trophy List May Reveal an Easy Platinum

Just a week ahead of  RAGE 2’s release date on May 14th, we finally got a look at the game’s trophy list. The list was revealed by a user on PSN Profiles by the name of Sanetsuken, who received the game early. (Special thanks to PowerPyx for notating all of the trophies from the images provided.)

Below, you’ll find all 44 trophies, with a handful of hidden ones to avoid spoilers:

Post-Post-Apocalyptic Poster Child trophy

Collect all other trophies

Spoilery Story Trophy 1 trophy

Hidden Trophy

Spoilery Story Trophy 2 trophy

Hidden Trophy

Spoilery Story Trophy 3 trophy

Hidden Trophy

Spoilery Story Trophy 4 trophy

Hidden Trophy

Spoilery Story Trophy 5 trophy

Hidden Trophy

Spoilery Story Trophy 6 trophy

Hidden Trophy

Spoilery Story Trophy 7 trophy

Hidden Trophy

Spoilery Story Trophy 8 trophy

Hidden Trophy

Efficiency trophy

Use the Assault Rifle to kill 5 enemies in a row without reloading

Unloaded trophy

Shoot 70 bullets within 16 seconds using the Assault Rifle

Skeet Shooting trophy

Hit an airborne enemy with the Shotgun’s Slug Shot

Hyper-Express trophy

Kill 2 enemies with the same shot using the Hyper-Cannon

Postmodern Picasso trophy

Rupture a total of 200 enemies using the Rocket Launcher

Overly Driven trophy

Reach an Overdrive multiplier of 10

THIS IS RAGE trophy

Use Dash Strike kick to kill 10 enemies

Come on and Slam! trophy

Crush 50 enemies using Slam

Pseudo Post-Mortem trophy

Kill 3 enemies within 10 seconds after restoring all health with the Defibrillation

Off With Their Heads trophy

Headshot a total of 100 enemies using the Wingstick

Explosive Ending trophy

Kill an enemy with a Turret Drone explosion

Zipper trophy

Kill 13 enemies while riding ziplines

The Bigger They Are… trophy

Kill 7 Abadon Mutant Crushers

Hot Potato trophy

Reflect an enemy’s grenade

Goon De-leet trophy

Kill 1337 Goons

Forlorn Watcher trophy

Travel to the summit of the Broken Tract EcoPod

Sunken Hope trophy

Visit the Wetlands EcoPod

Reaching out to the Past trophy

Traverse the bridge to the EcoPod in the Wilds

Wasteland Vagabond trophy

Visit every Trade Coalition settlement

Peek-a-boo trophy

Kill a cloaked Shrouded enemy

The Enemy Of My Enemy trophy

Kill an enemy that is trying to kill an enemy

Bytesize Takedown trophy

Destroy 128 Vehicles while driving the Phoenix

Gonevoy trophy

Take down 1 Convoy Leader

Crushed trophy

Kill an Abadon Mutant Crusher with the Phoenix

On The Limit trophy

Maintain top speed for 10 seconds with the Raptor

Over 9000 trophy

Drive over 9000 meters

Hangtime trophy

Jump over 100 meters with a ground vehicle

Acid House trophy

Complete the Torn Plains Race under 3:03

Off Balance trophy

Knock 19 bikers off their bikes with the Phoenix’s Dodge

Dozing trophy

Scoop up an enemy with the Wheeldozer

Goon Fire trophy

Blow up a Goon with the Goon tank Booma

A Noah Lot trophy

Open 5 Arks

Can’t Stop Pop trophy

Pop 17 Balloons

Mata Hari Manners trophy

Destroy 30 Spy Drones

The Bowels of the Rust Giant trophy

Venture inside the Dune Sea EcoPod

It doesn’t seem like too hard of a list, as most of the trophies are either story related, pertaining to getting various types of kills, or collecting things. It could be a definite candidate for an easy Platinum. But what do you think? Let us know!

[Source: PSN Profiles via PowerPyx]