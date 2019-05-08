Just a week ahead of RAGE 2’s release date on May 14th, we finally got a look at the game’s trophy list. The list was revealed by a user on PSN Profiles by the name of Sanetsuken, who received the game early. (Special thanks to PowerPyx for notating all of the trophies from the images provided.)

Below, you’ll find all 44 trophies, with a handful of hidden ones to avoid spoilers:

Post-Post-Apocalyptic Poster Child

Collect all other trophies Spoilery Story Trophy 1

Hidden Trophy Spoilery Story Trophy 2

Hidden Trophy Spoilery Story Trophy 3

Hidden Trophy Spoilery Story Trophy 4

Hidden Trophy Spoilery Story Trophy 5

Hidden Trophy Spoilery Story Trophy 6

Hidden Trophy Spoilery Story Trophy 7

Hidden Trophy Spoilery Story Trophy 8

Hidden Trophy Efficiency

Use the Assault Rifle to kill 5 enemies in a row without reloading Unloaded

Shoot 70 bullets within 16 seconds using the Assault Rifle Skeet Shooting

Hit an airborne enemy with the Shotgun’s Slug Shot Hyper-Express

Kill 2 enemies with the same shot using the Hyper-Cannon Postmodern Picasso

Rupture a total of 200 enemies using the Rocket Launcher Overly Driven

Reach an Overdrive multiplier of 10 THIS IS RAGE

Use Dash Strike kick to kill 10 enemies Come on and Slam!

Crush 50 enemies using Slam Pseudo Post-Mortem

Kill 3 enemies within 10 seconds after restoring all health with the Defibrillation Off With Their Heads

Headshot a total of 100 enemies using the Wingstick Explosive Ending

Kill an enemy with a Turret Drone explosion Zipper

Kill 13 enemies while riding ziplines The Bigger They Are…

Kill 7 Abadon Mutant Crushers Hot Potato

Reflect an enemy’s grenade Goon De-leet

Kill 1337 Goons Forlorn Watcher

Travel to the summit of the Broken Tract EcoPod Sunken Hope

Visit the Wetlands EcoPod Reaching out to the Past

Traverse the bridge to the EcoPod in the Wilds Wasteland Vagabond

Visit every Trade Coalition settlement Peek-a-boo

Kill a cloaked Shrouded enemy The Enemy Of My Enemy

Kill an enemy that is trying to kill an enemy Bytesize Takedown

Destroy 128 Vehicles while driving the Phoenix Gonevoy

Take down 1 Convoy Leader Crushed

Kill an Abadon Mutant Crusher with the Phoenix On The Limit

Maintain top speed for 10 seconds with the Raptor Over 9000

Drive over 9000 meters Hangtime

Jump over 100 meters with a ground vehicle Acid House

Complete the Torn Plains Race under 3:03 Off Balance

Knock 19 bikers off their bikes with the Phoenix’s Dodge Dozing

Scoop up an enemy with the Wheeldozer Goon Fire

Blow up a Goon with the Goon tank Booma A Noah Lot

Open 5 Arks Can’t Stop Pop

Pop 17 Balloons Mata Hari Manners

Destroy 30 Spy Drones The Bowels of the Rust Giant

Venture inside the Dune Sea EcoPod

It doesn’t seem like too hard of a list, as most of the trophies are either story related, pertaining to getting various types of kills, or collecting things. It could be a definite candidate for an easy Platinum. But what do you think? Let us know!

[Source: PSN Profiles via PowerPyx]