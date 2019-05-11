DICE has announced that it has removed the Duo mode from Battlefield V‘s Firestorm due to a lack of players. According to the developer, people have been opting to play in Squads instead, despite Duo receiving an “overwhelmingly positive” response at launch.

Over on Reddit, the developer wrote:

It [Duo] debuted during a weekend, and was initially done so only as an early first look at the mode. Duo was originally designed as a limited time offering similar to Grind and Rush, and featured as limited time content in Chapter 3. When Duo was first removed, you told us that you wanted to see it come back and we were happy to support. Since then, we’ve seen more folks jump back into Squads mode, with less preferring to Firestorm it up in Duo – so we’re going to get back to the original plan today and we’ve disabled it’s matchmaking.

For those wondering if Duo will ever return, DICE said that it’s confident that the mode will return and to “never say never.”

In the same Reddit post, the studio added that it’s currently exploring ways to ensure that all players enjoy limited-time modes beyond their initial release. More details will be announced in due course.

Firestorm is set to receive three new locations on May 21st: Watchtowers, the Blue Forest, and the Excavation Site. In addition to this, DICE will be rolling out the first Gold Tier weapons including the Boys AT Rifle.

“Nicknamed the ‘elephant gun,’ this rifle has some serious stopping power and will give players the means to attack enemy vehicles,” wrote the studio.

Players will be able to find Gold Tier weapons in safes, lockers, and supply drops.

Battlefield V is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more on the game, check out our hub.

[Source: Reddit, EA]