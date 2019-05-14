RAGE 2 How to Upgrade Your Vehicle

As you play through RAGE 2, you’ll be spending a ton of time in a vehicle as you travel and explore the open world. Sure, you can fast travel, but the bulk of your travel time will likely be from the cockpit of a vehicle, at least towards the beginning of the game. Because of this, you’ll probably want to make sure your ride is in tip-top shape to make traveling easier and more effective. This guide will help you do just that, by demonstrating how to upgrade your vehicle.

Among the somewhat cluttered list of menus available by pressing the Touchpad on your DualShock 4, is a tab labeled Vehicles. Maneuver to this tab to see a list of all the vehicles in the game, with the ones you have unlocked in bright white text. You can click on these vehicles to take a look at which unlocks are available.

From this menu, you’ll see a list of upgrades ranging from higher damage resistance, an ejector seat, and various weapons.

You’ll need Auto Parts to unlock them, which are represented by a set of gears. These can be acquired by completing Convoy missions around the map that require you to engage in vehicular combat. Alternatively, you can acquire Auto Parts from Ark Chests or by delivering new vehicles to a Trade Town. Once you have the required amount of Auto Parts, you’ll be able to upgrade your vehicle.

Simply press and hold the Square button to unlock and apply that upgrade. You can also buy Auto Parts from Rusty’s Autoparts in Wellspring (or any of the Trade Towns) for $250 a piece.

Of course, you don’t have to upgrade your vehicle, but it certainly helps, especially when you get to the more dangerous parts of the game. You’ll also want to keep an eye on your Auto Parts to ensure you’ve got enough to beef up your vehicle if need be.

Hopefully, that should cover everything you need to know about how to upgrade your vehicle in RAGE 2. Are you enjoying the game so far? Are there any other guides you’d like to see? Let us know!

