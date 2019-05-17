The Final Fantasy VII Remake saga has been long and arduous, with plenty of juicy video game industry drama along the way. But recently, things seem to have been going well. So well, in fact, that according to a trustworthy game journalist, Square Enix already has a playable demo ready to go, possibly for E3.

Kat Bailey, the Editor in Chief over at US Gamer, is the source of this particular nugget of information. During the most recent episode of US Gamer’s Axe of the Blood God RPG podcast, Bailey casually dropped the hint that Square Enix has a playable demo set up for Final Fantasy VII Remake. She said, “sounds like a demo’s going to be coming out sooner rather than later…I know somebody who’s played it…there is a playable demo somewhere out there in the wild.”

As we saw during Sony’s latest State of Play video, quite a lot of progress has been made since development of Final Fantasy VII Remake was allegedly restarted. Originally, external developer CyberConnect2 was leading the charge, but things fell through and the project moved to Square Enix internally. The new trailer shows off a different look for the game, as well as an updated UI and hints at unexplained game mechanics.

During the presentation, Square Enix noted that more will be coming in June, and since the company has Sony’s old presentation time slot for E3 this year, fans are expecting quite a lot. So word that a demo is out there bodes well for what Square Enix has in store for the show. That said, don’t get your hopes up for a publicly available playable demo. This could very well be something exclusive to industry and press, as is often the case with games of this scale.

Bailey also chimed in today in a ResetEra thread, noting that she personally has not played the demo. This was in response to speculation that the demo was being played during E3 Judges Week, during which certain members of the press are invited to access certain materials early.

Sources: US Gamer, ResetEra

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.