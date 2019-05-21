Bend Studio has released a new update for Days Gone on May 21, 2019, and it is a total of 12.826 GB in size. Although the size of the update is massive, it really only fixes a couple of known issues in the game. Most notably, this patch will further improve stability and fix some issues regarding progression in certain side missions.

The (short) list of patch notes is as follows:

Days Gone Update 1.09 – Patch Notes

Fixed the issue involving some of the “Marauder Camp Hunter” story line side-missions

Improved lighting for the boss fight in the Crater Lake area

Fixed miscellaneous crashes

Bend Studio said that the studio will be slowing down the frequency of patches that are released for Days Gone, but it has plans to “add more fixes, features, and optimizations with each patch.” The studio encouraged players to continue providing feedback on the game so they can fix as many issues as possible going forward. With each update for Days Gone that is released, the overall quality of the game is improving, bringing it more in line with the developer’s original vision for the game.

Days Gone‘s previous patch, Update 1.08, also brought some fixes to progression and fixed audio issues within the game. Some players were having issues saving, fast traveling, and pausing the game after initiating cutscenes for the “I’ve Had Better Days” mission. Some other progression issues involved a bug where players were simply unable to complete both the “Afraid of a Little Competition” and “Searching for Lisa” missions. Update 1.08 also fixed some audio desync issues within cutscenes, and fixed various crashing issues as well.

Have you had a chance to play Days Gone yet? Are you pleased to see Bend Studio is fixing the game’s issues on a consistent basis? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Reddit]