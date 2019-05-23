Cyberpunk 2077 is already confirmed to appear at E3 2019 in some capacity. Yet, details about how it will be shown and what will be revealed remain a secret. One thing’s for sure, though, there will not be a playable version for the public to try. It seems that not even press will get hands-on time with the title, as behind-closed-doors sessions will feature a playable presentation controlled by CD Projekt RED representatives.

The studio’s Community Manager, Marcin Momot, made this clarification on his personal Twitter account, after confusion spread due to another post by Studio Head Adam Badowski. The original post from Badowski informed E3 attendees of where CD Projekt could be found in the event’s “public zone.”

Hyped to share with you that we’ll be present in the public zone at E3 2019, too! #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/bT2d7mA3QC — Adam Badowski (@AdamBadowski) May 23, 2019

Such an announcement led many to believe members of the public would be able to play the game. Momot’s tweet offered some clarification:

To answer many questions about the demo and whether or not @CyberpunkGame will be playable at E3 — we are going to be hosting gameplay presentations (game played by us) in that cinema. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) May 23, 2019

Apparently, new Cyberpunk 2077 footage is not all CD Projekt RED has planned for this year’s E3. The upcoming show will supposedly be the company’s most important E3 appearance in studio history. Cyberpunk 2077 now being different from its original showing during E3 2018 could explain the significance of this year’s event. However, it is also possible CD Projekt RED will unveil something new, such as the other AAA title it currently has in development.

Cyberpunk 2077 still lacks an official release date. However, CD Projekt RED has said it aims to launch the sci-fi experience and another unannounced AAA title by the year 2021.

[Source: Marcin Momot on Twitter via Wccftech]