Media Molecule’s Dreams only recently entered early access but we’ve already seen some stunning creations by its community. From Ghost of Tsushima to a Metal Gear Solid remake and a recreation of Spider-Man‘s opening – we’ve seen it all. And we’ve been so impressed by some of the creations that we discussed the possibility of allowing creators to be paid for some of their work.

Looks like Media Molecule has been having internal discussions about monetization as well.

During an interview with Venture Beat, Communications Manager Abbie Heppe was asked if the studio had considered rewarding people for their work. Heppe revealed that it was something the team had “thought about” but it’s not in a position to make any public announcements yet.

“We do want to encourage people to share,” she said. “We’re a platform for amateur creation and hobbyist creators. I’m sure there will be people who are more professional in it. But these are all things we’re considering and thinking about.”

In a separate question, Heppe was asked if Media Molecule would allow creators to publish and sell their content outside of Dreams, to which she said that it’s something the studio “would love to do.”

“Whether we allow people to do that outside of Dreams has been, actually, a big goal for the studio,” Heppe continued. “But we need to figure out the best way to support that. Obviously if it’s published in the PlayStation Store, we want it to be QA’d. We want trophies. There are all of these other elements. We’d love to do that kind of thing, but we don’t currently have a way to do it.”

Heppe added that Dreams‘ early access is a period of learning for Media Molecule.

Would our readers want to see full-fledged games created in Dreams sold separately with trophies? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: Venture Beat]