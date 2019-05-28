Earlier this month, publisher THQ Nordic revealed that it would be releasing two unannounced games from “beloved” franchises in 2019. The company is known for purchasing IP and starting projects with very little to show for it. Apparently, THQ Nordic has 80 projects in the works, 48 of which are currently unannounced. We might have an idea what one of those unannounced titles is, if a listing on on the NVIDIA Ansel support page is to believed. Based on that listing, it looks like we could be getting a new game in the beloved Red Faction series.

The listing, as noted by a Twitter user, shows a series of NVIDIA Ansel compatible games which has an entry titled Red Faction Evolution. Considering THQ Nordic (and previously THQ) has published the rest of the Red Faction games, it’s safe to assume the company will be publishing Evolution, provided it’s a real thing. It also definitely fits the bill as one of the aforementioned “beloved” titles, but we’ll still have to wait and see if it materializes.

The most recent entry in the Red Faction series was the remake, Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-Tered Edition, which released to favorable reviews. It likely sold well enough to warrant the release of a new entry, so we’re excited to see if Evolution comes to be.

We will likely learn more about Red Faction and other THQ Nordic projects once E3 rolls around, so we’ll be eagerly awaiting more information this June. Hopefully we’ll start seeing signs of life from the numerous projects the company has in development, one of which is reported to be the long-dormant Dead Island 2.

Assuming Red Faction Evolution is real, what would you like to see from it? Hopefully developer Volition ups the ante with the game’s destructible environments, which has always been a series staple. Let us know what you think!

[Source: ResetEra via Push Square]