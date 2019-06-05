EA wants Battlefield V fans to get excited about EA Play 2019. The publisher dropped a tantalizing new teaser regarding the fourth wave of content coming to DICE’s shooter, which will be known as “Chapter 4: Defying the Odds.” Not one, but four new maps were teased, with more information promised on June 8, 2018.

We also got a glimpse of some further-out content, including what looks to be a trip to the Pacific.

The content launch will begin on June 27th, which is when the first map will arrive in Battlefield V. Following that, each month this summer will get new maps, each offering its own flair. Provence is a close-quarters map set in France. The other close-quarters map, Lofoten Islands, is a little more open, but looks to feature plenty of explosives. The Greek-set Marita will be one of the two 64-person maps being released as part of this batch. The second is Al Sundan, which appears to focus heavily on vehicle-based combat.

While these new maps will definitely keep the summer occupied, DICE is already teasing some new content for this fall. In October, fans can expect “Operation Underground,” a new map that will have players fighting in a more urban environment. It should help tide fans over until Chapter 5 launches.

Battlefield 5 Chapter 4 Will Include Four Brand New Maps WATCH GALLERY

Speaking of Chapter 5, the trailer ended with a slight hint at what’s to come. A Japanese soldier is knocked out by what appears to be an American soldier. We already knew the upcoming Chapter 5 would feature a new theater of war, and this all but confirms it will largely center around the Pacific. The Pacific has yet to be covered in Battlefield V, but that shouldn’t be the case for much longer.

Expect to see much more of Battlefield V during EA’s livestream on June 8th. A full 30 minutes will be dedicated to the shooter, starting at 10:30 AM PDT. Other titles confirmed to be making an appearance there are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, and The Sims 4.