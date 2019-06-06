The numbers are in, proving that plenty of people have taken on the role of Slayer in Phoenix Labs’ free-to-play hit, Dauntless. It landed at the top of the PlayStation Network’s free-to-play charts for the May 2019, followed by other heavy hitters such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. As far as other PlayStation 4 games are concerned, Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition took the number one spot for digital downloads. On the PlayStation VR side of things, Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted reigned supreme.

The PlayStation 4’s top 10 downloaded games for May 2019 are listed below:

Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Grand Theft Auto V Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone World War Z Assassin’s Creed Odyssey NBA 2K19 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption 2

PlayStation VR’s top 10 list for the month of May is as follows:

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Blood & Truth SUPERHOT VR Beat Saber Job Simulator Everybody’s Golf VR Drunkn Bar Fight Gun Club VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality BOXVR

Top 10 May PSN downloads for PS4’s free-to-play titles:

Dauntless Fortnite Apex Legends Brawlhalla World of Warships: Legends Warface Realm Royale Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 LTE H1Z1: Battle Royale DC Universe Online Free-to-Play

Those thinking of giving Dauntless a try may find themselves enjoying it. Many have rightfully likened it to Capcom’s Monster Hunter series. Battling Behemoths, Dauntless‘ name for its monsters, isn’t all the game has to offer, though. It is being especially lauded for its cross-play feature, which has proven quite successful. In the first week alone, 60% of parties in Dauntless were cross-platform.

The free-to-play hit has experienced success elsewhere, too. Within its first week out, Dauntless garnered a player-base totaling more than six million. Since then, many more players are bound to have joined the hunt, especially since Phoenix Labs continues to support the title with consistent updates.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]