The long-awaited question to what Final Fantasy VII Remake release date will be has been answered, and it’s not as far off as some of the other major titles announced announced during the first E3 2019 press conferences. A trailer shown during the Final Fantasy VII: A Symphonic Reunion concert revealed that the first part of the game will be released on March 3rd, 2020. Talk about striking a chord with fans!

See the trailer below for some new gameplay footage. The Final Fantasy VII Remake release date appears right at the end.

Players have been looking forward to Final Fantasy VII Remake for quite some time now. Many wondered about the state of the game’s development after not hearing about it for quite some time, but then Square Enix showed new footage from the game during a May 2019 State of Play presentation. This event teased that more information would be coming in June.

Since then, there have been several notable leaks. Here’s hoping the rumors about a possible playable demo coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers turns out to be true. If nothing else, at least now we know the Final Fantasy VII Remake release date for one portion of the adventure.

Square Enix’s E3 2019 press event will be held on June 10th at 6 pm PT. Final Fantasy VII Remake could play a very big role in it. Until then, be sure to check out our list of scenes we are excited to see in the Final Fantasy VII Remake .

Let us know what you’re looking forward to learning about during Square Enix’s E3 2019 press conference! Do you think Final Fantasy VII Remake will actually appear on that March 3, 2020 release date?