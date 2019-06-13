PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Guerrilla Games Lead Producer Patrick Munnik Has Passed Away

guerrilla games

Patrick Munnik, a lead producer at Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games, has passed away at the age of 46. Details on his death are currently unknown. Guerrilla Games confirmed the news earlier today, and messages of condolences have begun to pour out for the developer.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. Sadly, it seems to have come as a surprise to many. Guerrilla Co-Founder Hermen Hulst gave his own tribute to Munnik, calling him a “reassuring presence.”

According to Munnik’s LinkedIn page, he joined Guerrilla Games in 2011. In that time, Guerrilla released two PlayStation 4 titles, Killzone Shadow Fall and Horizon Zero Dawn. Guerrilla is currently working on its next title, which is likely a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. However, Guerrilla hasn’t officially announced what its next project is, though there’s a strong chance we’ll see some sort of tribute to Munnik when it does release.

Support for Munnik and his family from all over the industry began pouring out following the news:

Our thoughts go out to those affected by this tragedy.