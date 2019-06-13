Patrick Munnik, a lead producer at Horizon Zero Dawn developer Guerrilla Games, has passed away at the age of 46. Details on his death are currently unknown. Guerrilla Games confirmed the news earlier today, and messages of condolences have begun to pour out for the developer.

It is with great shock and sadness we inform you that our lead producer Patrick Munnik is no longer with us. We are eternally grateful to have had our greatly valued and much loved Patrick on our team. pic.twitter.com/IpeNvSMmht — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) June 13, 2019

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. Sadly, it seems to have come as a surprise to many. Guerrilla Co-Founder Hermen Hulst gave his own tribute to Munnik, calling him a “reassuring presence.”

My heart aches for Patrick’s wife and children. His reassuring presence, his great humor, and most importantly, his friendship will be sorely missed by our entire the team. https://t.co/3xlyTUByEt — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) June 13, 2019

According to Munnik’s LinkedIn page, he joined Guerrilla Games in 2011. In that time, Guerrilla released two PlayStation 4 titles, Killzone Shadow Fall and Horizon Zero Dawn. Guerrilla is currently working on its next title, which is likely a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. However, Guerrilla hasn’t officially announced what its next project is, though there’s a strong chance we’ll see some sort of tribute to Munnik when it does release.

Support for Munnik and his family from all over the industry began pouring out following the news:

Sending you all our love, friends. — PlayStation London Studio #BloodAndTruth (@LondonStudioHQ) June 13, 2019

Our thoughts are with Guerrilla right now. Deepest condolences from everyone at DICE. — DICE (@EA_DICE) June 13, 2019

So incredibly sorry to hear this. My deepest condolences to Patricks family and everyone at Guerrilla. — Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) June 13, 2019

Our thoughts go out to those affected by this tragedy.