During E3 2018, developers from CD Projekt RED hinted that early talks about Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer were taking place. There was no confirmation that such content would be a sure thing, nor did anyone from the studio completely write off the possibility. Curiously, the company’s tune does not seem to have changed since then. However, Lead Quest Designer, Paweł Sasko, recently made it abundantly clear that CD Projekt’s sole focus at present remains on delivering a great single-player experience. As such, if Cyberpunk 2077 does receive a multiplayer component, it would not occur until after the title’s April 2020 release.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Sasko revealed multiplayer is not currently in active development. Sasko told the publication, “we’re not really working on multiplayer, our sole focus is single-player. We’ll do that, then we’ll see. We’re not saying no but we’re not saying yes. If something does happen it will definitely be post-launch and that’s as much as I can say right now.”

At the very least, it seems multiplayer is not beyond the realm of possibility where Cyberpunk 2077 is concerned. Still, it’s somewhat difficult to imagine. How would such a feature work? Would it follow in the footsteps of Dark Souls, adopting an asynchronous model? Or, might an in-universe game, à la The Witcher 3‘s Gwent, allow CD Projekt RED to experiment with multiplayer beyond the confines of the game itself? Should the studio never develop Cyberpunk 2077 beyond its single-player offerings, the multiplayer rumblings that stirred up last year just may remain secret.

Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Is Still Up in the Air at CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on April 16, 2020. Fans willing to spend extra can get their hands on the game’s Collector’s Edition, which costs $250 and is currently available for preorder online and at various brick and mortar retailers.

[Source: Eurogamer via GamesRadar]