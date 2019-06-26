One of the bigger E3 2019 surprises consisted of a Blair Witch game announcement from the Layers of Fear and Observer developer, Bloober Team. The title’s reveal came during the Microsoft press conference, and it quickly received a timed exclusive confirmation. Still, there seems to be a bit of hope for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch fans. While it can’t be talked about just yet, we could learn more about the game appearing on other platforms eventually.

Bloober Team addressed this during a recent interview with Eurogamer. Developer Maciej Głomb responded to a question concerning the topic with the following statement, “For now, we are focusing on Xbox and PC, but we will discuss the other platforms in the future.”

Though writer Basia Kciuk’s response to a similar question specifically concerned the Nintendo Switch, it could possibly be applied to the PlayStation 4, as well. “You can look at our other games like Layers of Fear and Observer,” Kciuk began. “The Switch version wasn’t released at the start but it came out finally, so it might be a similar situation here. But, still, we don’t really know what’s going to happen.”

The cult classic horror film The Blair Witch Project will celebrate its twentieth this coming October. One way in which film distributor Lionsgate will mark the occasion is by working in conjunction with Bloober Team on the game adaptation. Will the polish development team be able to recapture the magic of the found footage genre that The Blair Witch Project kickstarted? Some seem skeptical, but the wait to know for sure isn’t long.

Bloober Team’s Blair Witch will launch for the PC and Xbox One platforms later this year on August 30th. Perhaps the wait for a potential PlayStation 4 release won’t be so lengthy.

[Source: Eurogamer via Gamepur]