CD Projekt RED Announces Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest

Get Your Futuristic Looks Together for a Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest

CD Projekt RED has announced a Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Contest. There will be Online and Offline divisions, which will lead up to a Grand Finale. With the Online qualifiers, participants can submit their cosplay to the contest’s official website. The cutoff period for Online entries is November 30, 2019. With the Offline qualifiers, contestants can sign up online and strut their stuff on a live stage at designated events. All who enter must try and look like one of the game’s many characters for a chance to win things like a portion of a cash reward out of a total prize pool of $40, 000, some Cyberpunk swag, and a Collector’s Edition of the game.

The events at which CD Projekt RED will be present can be found below:

  • Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, August 21-24, 2019

  • PAX West in Seattle, Washington, August 31 – September 3, 2019

  • Tokyo Game Show, Tokyo, Japan, September 12-15, 2019

  • Igromir in Moscow, Russia, October 4-7, 2019

  • Paris Games Week in Paris, France, October 30 – November 3, 2019

The Grand Finale will feature ten finalists. One from each event shown above will appear, and five will be picked from the online entries. It will be held in 2020, although no specific date has been announced yet. The official website also stated that CD Projekt RED will cover all travel and accommodation expenses for finalists.

The different prizes are as follows:

Winning Offline Qualifiers

1st place

  • $2000
  • Grand Finale Ticket
  • Cyberpunk 2077 goodies

2nd and 3rd place

  • Cyberpunk 2077 Swag

Winning Online Qualifiers (Top 5)

  • Grand Finale Ticket

Grand Finale 

1st place

  • $15, 000
  • Professional photoshoot for magazine cover
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077 goodies
  • Kick-ass trophy

2nd place

  • $10,000
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077 goodies
  • Kick-ass trophy

3rd place

  • $5,000
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077 goodies
  • Kick-ass trophy

Will you be participating in the Cosplay Contest? If so, which character from Cyberpunk 2077 will you dress as? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: CD Projekt RED]