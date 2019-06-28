The original soundtrack for Mortal Kombat 11 packed quite the punch, didn’t it? Now fans can listen to it at leisure on a wide variety of digital services, NetherRealm Studios and WB Interactive Entertainment have announced. The soundtrack, simply dubbed Mortal Kombat 11 (Original Soundtrack), consists of 36 tracks in total from composer Wilbert Roget II and the MK11 music team.

Fans interested in checking out the OST for themselves can do so on a number of streaming services, including Apple Music, Tidal, and Spotify. A full list of platforms where the soundtrack is available can be found here.

The title of each track present on Mortal Kombat 11’s original soundtrack is featured in the list below:

A Matter of Time (MK11’s main theme) Raiden’s Wrath ~ Family Business Netherrealm Incursion Broken Blade ~ Kronika Revealed Timequake Fallen Masters Fire and Ice Black Dragon Edenian Loyalty, Osh-Tekk Heart Strongest Jade Sins of the Father Matinee Idol Coming of Age Clash of Kahns Kitana Kahn Cage Match Geras, Servant of the Time Keeper Shang Tsung’s Legacy Deathly Shadow Cetrion, Paragon of Virtue D’Vorah, The Scourge Anagnorisis Showdown Fire God Ascension Immortal Kombat The Hourglass The New Era Begins Rise (by Super Square ft. Mega Ran & A_Rival) Kytinn Lost Hive (Stage Music by Nathan Grigg) Koliseum Bestiary (Stage Music by Armin Haas) Black Dragon Fight Club (Stage Music by Nathan Grigg) Special Forces Desert Command (Stage Music by Nathan Grigg) Shang Tsung’s Island Ruins (Stage Music by Matthias Wolf) Kharon’s Ship (Stage Music by Rich Carle) Sea of Blood (Stage Music by Dan Forden) Kronika’s Hourglass (Stage Music by Nathan Grigg)

The soundtrack’s digital release comes on the heels of news that Mortal Kombat 11 dethroned Kingdom Heart III as the best-selling game of 2019, thus far. Such a feat shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, though. MK11 came out of the game breaking sales records. For instance, the new entry marks the most successful launch in the franchise’s lengthy history.

Now fans await the rest of the contents featured in the Kombat Pack, which adds six characters to the title’s roster. Shang Tsung, Sindel, Spawn, and Night Wolf are already confirmed. The other two fighters have yet to receive reveals, though rumors suggest the Clown Prince of Crime and Ash from The Evil Dead may finish off the list.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.