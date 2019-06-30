Sometime last week, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players noticed that the split-screen feature was missing from the game’s Blackout mode and there was no official word on the matter. It wasn’t until they took to Reddit that Treyarch confirmed that it deliberately removed split-screen to “evaluate some known issues” and that updates will be shared in due course.

Upon being quizzed, a Treyarch representative on Reddit insisted that the feature is only temporarily disabled but didn’t say exactly what issues the studio is investigating. Although players have acknowledged that split-screen suffered from a number of glitches and needed work, the lack of communication from Treyarch has frustrated the community.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information so stay tuned.

Despite receiving a hefty patch last Wednesday, Black Ops 4 received yet another update this weekend ahead of upcoming events. On Tuesday, July 4th, Treyarch will kick off a limited-time special event in the Contraband stream on all platforms. Those who partake in the event will be able to earn an Ultra Weapon Bribe.

On Tuesday, July 9th, the next chapter in the Black Ops 4 Zombies saga will launch alongside fifth operation, Alpha Omega. This content will drop first on the PlayStation 4, followed by other platforms at a later date.

Last but not least, Treyarch has announced that it has fixed a PS4 exploit that allowed players to take more than two weapons from Blackjack’s Stash before it locked.

[Source: Reddit(1)(2)]