In short order, Rocksteady has confirmed the Batman: Arkham Collection physical release. A three-game Batman collection (you guess what’s missing), it will be released on September 6, 2019. However, it apparently is only a European release as of now, according to Rocksteady Marketing Game Manager Gaz Deaves.

Deaves confirmed the release on Twitter:

Quick info for the players who have been asking. Batman: Arkham Collection is coming to Europe in Sept, and includes the E2DK skin (the first time it’s available outside NA). Early next year E2DK will be released as a free download for everyone who owns BAK on PS4 worldwide. — Gaz @ Rocksteady (@GazDeaves) July 7, 2019

As of right now, a release outside of Europe is unconfirmed. The Batman: Arkham Collection originally released on digital storefronts back in 2018. This, however, will be the first time the compilation is available in a physical format. It bundles together the three Rocksteady-developed Batman: Arkham games: Asylum, City, and Knight. The physical release comes with an exclusive steelbook case. While it’s not a surprise to see Batman: Arkham Origins left off the list, it will likely be disappointing to some.

As mentioned in the initial leak, the Arkham Collection will come with the Earth 2 Dark Knight skin. In fact, this will be the first time the cosmetic is available outside of North America. However, E2DK skin will also be available for all PS4 players sometime in 2020. It should be noted that Arkham Knight will not be on-disc, and will have to be downloaded.

The Batman: Arkham Collection is only the latest compilation of Batman adventures. As previously mentioned, this same collection is already available digitally, though the physical release does appear to be cheaper. In addition, there’s also the Return to Arkham collection, which includes Arkham Asylum and Arkham City. Unfortunately, none of these collections include the criminally underrated Batman: Arkham Origins.

While it’s always a treat to return to these beloved games, many are still wondering what the next game from Rocksteady will be. Everything from another Batman game, to a Superman title, to even a Destiny-like game have been rumored. Hopefully the developer will confirm its next project soon enough.

Batman: Arkham Collection will release on September 6, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.