Cyberpunk 2077 will let you play whichever way you choose. Want to be an overly aggressive, murdering machine? That’s an option. Want to instead choose to be a peaceful pacifist that steers clear of violence? That, too, is supposedly possible. Yet, the game will put restrictions in place, forbidding players from engaging in certain types of behavior. Specifically, violence against children and NPCs important to the narrative will be strictly off limits.

One developer made this clear in a direct message with Redditor u/masoncool4566. When asked about how violent players will be able to get with “regular people,” the developer responded with the following: “You won’t be able to attack children or NPCs connected with the plot, but other than that you can be aggressive towards most people you meet.”

CD Projekt RED confirmed as much in an email with PC Gamer. According to the publication, the studio elaborated even further, explaining a player’s aggression will indeed result in consequences. For instance, riling up gang members or exhibiting poor behavior with police nearby is a surefire way to start trouble.

This news isn’t too surprising. Cybernetically enhanced murderer or not, some acts of violence are simply off limits. Especially interesting, however, is CD Projekt RED’s previous confirmation that, unlike The Witcher titles, Cyberpunk 2077 will not feature a morality system. Witchers have a code by which they live, something to govern their behavior towards others.

Without a morality system in place, how will Cyberpunk 2077 convey the standards that keeps the player character, V, from engaging in misconduct with certain characters? A smartly written sequence wherein V is forced to make a hard decision divorced from player-choice? We’ll know soon enough.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit store shelves early next year on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Preorders for the game and its Collector’s Edition, priced at a costly $250, are already live online and at retailers.

[Source: Reddit, PC Gamer]

