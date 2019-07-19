Rockstar Games has announced the digital release date for The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score. According to the post, you can preorder it digitally through iTunes right now, and it will be available on August 9, 2019. Alternatively, it can be streamed through services like Spotify and Apple Music on the same day.

Everyone who preorders the original score will gain access to three songs that can be downloaded right away. These are “Outlaws From The West” by Woody Jackson, “Fleeting Joy” by Colin Stetson and Woody Jackson and “Country Pursuits” by Arca and Woody Jackson. The original score is composed by Woody Jackson, who’s known for his previous work with Rockstar on games such as L.A. Noire and Grand Theft Auto V.

The full track listing for The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score is as follows:

“By 1899, the Age of Outlaws and Gunslingers was at an End” “Outlaws from the West” “Blessed Are The Peacemakers” “Mrs. Sadie Adler, Widow” “Revenge is A Dish Best Eaten” “It All Makes Sense Now” “The Fine Art of Conversation” “Banking, the Old American Art” “There She is…a Real City, the Future” “Everybody Wake Up “Welcome to the New World” “Paradise Mercifully Departed” “Doctor’s Opinion” “Fleeting Joy” “Icarus And Friends” “Country Pursuits” “An American Pastoral Scene” “Blood Feuds, Ancient and Modern” “Red Dead Redemption” “The Wheel” “American Venom” “American Reprise”

The score also features contributions from other composers, such as Jeff Sliverman, Colin Stetson, David Ferguson, David Ralicke, Gabe Witcher, and over 110 notable artists. like Bjork, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and ex-Mars Volta drummer Jon Theodore.

As we previously reported, the Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack is available now and includes 13 tracks from artists like Daniel Lanois, Willie Nelson, and Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age. This serves as a companion record to the game’s score.

Rockstar has received much praise for the music of Red Dead Redemption 2, earning it the Best Music Award at the 2018 Game Awards ceremony. Do you plan on preordering The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Score? Let us know!

[Source: Rockstar Games]