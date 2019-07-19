The British development team that most recently launched Team Sonic Racing, Sumo Digital, has announced it will work with 2K Games on some unannounced projects. For now, the number of projects set to come out of this new partnership is not publicly known. Additionally, details about what they will specifically entail remain under wraps.

Sumo Digital revealed the news on its official developer blog. In the post in question, the developer explained that its Sheffield, England-based studio and the recently acquired Red Kite Games will lead development. Sumo Digital’s Managing Director, Gary Dunn, said the following about the team’s new venture with publisher 2K Games, “We’re delighted to be working with 2K and look forward to disclosing details of the projects in due course.”

It is hard to guess what Sumo Digital may have up its sleeve for the 2K-published projects. After all, the team has an incredibly diverse set of games in its catalog. Many may recall it was Sumo Digital that developed LittleBigPlanet 3, and not series creator Media Molecule. The developer also launched the physics-based puzzle-platformer Snake Pass just a handful of years ago.

Interestingly, beyond whatever the studio has planned with 2K Games, Sumo Digital is also integral to the development of Dead Island 2 for Deep Silver and THQ Nordic. After spending years in seeming development hell, Dead Island 2 was announced to have had its production taken over by Sumo Digital in the early part of 2016. Since then, news about the sequel’s progress has been rather scarce. However, last summer did see a production update of some sort, which confirmed Dead Island 2 was still in active development. THQ Nordic issued a similar statement during an investor presentation this past May. The game’s recent listing on an online storefront could many things are looking up, though.

