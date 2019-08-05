New Game Plus may seem a given for Cyberpunk 2077. However, CD Projekt RED has only teased the mode’s potential inclusion until recently. Curiously, the studio’s most recent statement on the matter doesn’t outright confirm New Game Plus for the RPG. At the very least, though, such a mode in Cyberpunk 2077 is actively being worked on.

The studio reportedly confirmed as much during an interview with the Polish Magazine, PSX Extreme. According to a summarized translation of the article on Reddit, CD Projekt RED told PSX Extreme a New Game Plus mode is currently in development. Apparently, the developers had nothing else to reveal on this particular front. Not to be a Negative Nancy, but just because the mode is in the works doesn’t mean it’s a surefire addition. Many may recall that Quantic Dream confirmed development of a Photo Mode for Detroit: Become Human, but axed those plans due to the PS4’s technological limitations.

While fans await more information about New Game Plus, CD Projekt has plenty in store for the coming weeks. At its gamescom 2019 booth from August 21st to August 24th, the studio will show off a Cyberpunk 2077 demo to fans in attendance. During PAX West a few days later, which begins August 30th, CD Projekt plans to post the full E3 2019 demo online.

In addition to the title’s early 2020 launch, other Cyberpunk 2077-related releases are scheduled. On April 21st, a few days after the game’s release, Dark Horse’s The World of Cyberpunk 2077 companion tome will go on sale. Two versions of the book are set to release, a digital iteration that costs $19.99 and a hardcover copy for $39.99.

A card game has also been unveiled. Cyberpunk 2077 – Afterlife: The Card Game will allow players to adopt the role of Fixers in a strategic tabletop version of Night City’s underbelly. Presently, the card game only has a 2020 launch window.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive early next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020. Preorder for the game’s pricey Collector’s Edition have already gone live.

[Source: PSX Extreme via Reddit, GamesRadar)