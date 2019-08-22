Future Trunks will indeed be playable in the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot action-RPG. Bandai Namco’s gamescom trailer for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot showed in this retelling of Goku and Gohan’s story that the Cell Saga will be a major piece. As it should be, I must add.

A major player in this massive saga is Trunks, but not kid Trunks or whatever they had in Dragon Ball GT or have in Dragon Ball Super. I’m talking THE Trunks, also known as Future Trunks, or, for you Japanese purists, Mirai no Trunks. You know, the guy who defeated Frieza and his father with his sword? Also known as a massive fan-favorite?

The Cell Saga certainly confirms his presence, but can you play as this badass from the future?

New screenshots and translations from a recent issue of V-Jump magazine confirm that yes, Trunks is a playable character.

The screenshots provided only show Trunks fighting Frieza before Goku’s return, but will we have other moments behind the Trunks wheel? In either the Android saga or the Perfect Cell saga? (Don’t ask how many sagas exist in DBZ. You’re better off not knowing.) An even better question, with this scene, will we get Vegeta in his Badman shirt? Could that be a permanent costume for him?

Does Trunks’ playability seal a purchase for you? How about the fact that the same magazine confirmed that one of the anime’s best episodes, the driver’s ed episode, will be playable as well? Truthfully, this latter information is what will make me hit the preorder button.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2020.

