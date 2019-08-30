With Telltale Games returning in some capacity with new leadership at the helm, questions abound about what games the studio will make and sell. While Telltale retained rights to Batman and The Wolf Among Us, The Walking Dead now belongs to Skybound Games. While we don’t know what might this all mean for other licensed projects, such as Borderlands, at least the Borderlands 3 writer is on board to explore Tales from the Borderlands again, if given the opportunity.

Borderlands 3’s co-lead writer, Sam Winkler, recently addressed this during an interview. When asked if he’d be willing to explore more of Telltale’s Tales from the Borderlands, the writer expressed interest in doing so. He said, “I would love to pickup where Tales from the Borderlands Season 1 left off. There’s so many unsolved threads there, and even though we brought some characters into Borderlands 3, there’s still a lot of question marks.”

It appears some of these “question marks” will be addressed in Borderlands 3. For instance, Tales from the Borderlands killed off series staple Scooter, the Catch-A-Ride owner. The upcoming Gearbox title will reference his passing. Rhys will serve as another bridge between the Tales title and Gearbox’s mainline entries, as his cameo appearance has already been confirmed.

Winkler went on to explain that fans are bound to spot a few other Tales from the Borderlands references while adventuring in Borderlands 3. “I am a die-hard fan of Tales, and I inserted some winks and nods that are probably going to drive some fan wiki articles.” We’ll have to see what these “winks and nods” pertain to when the next Borderlands entry hits stores.

Gearbox’s Borderlands 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One in just a couple of weeks on September 13th.

