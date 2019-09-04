The anticipation for Marvel’s Avengers is undeniably high. Yet, there are a few things audiences remain trepidatious about. Chief among them are some of the game’s character designs, which have fans divided. While Crystal Dynamics has made it clear the overall designs themselves won’t change, the team offered a bit of insight behind the design choices. Once again, Captain America takes the spotlight. The game’s official Twitter account features a breakdown of how Cap’s suit and shield were crafted for Marvel’s Avengers.

Details about the character’s design feature in a lengthy Twitter thread, which begins with the following post and includes a close up look of Captain America:

Captain America made his first appearance in Captain America Comics #1 (On shelves Dec. 20, 1940) as a symbol of patriotism during WWII. Heroically clad in his iconic star-spangled attire & wielding his shield, he has defended the innocent for the last 78 years. pic.twitter.com/IqaaDA9vvN — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 2, 2019

According to Creative Director Tore Blystad, each character design is meant as a “contemporary interpretation” of what came before. As such, Cap’s new design is influenced by combat gear of today. Some of this appears evident in the military-style name embroidery. However, his look very much takes from the hero’s “Marvel DNA.” For instance, Jack Kirby’s original designs for Cap served as one key inspiration for the game’s artists.

Everything was built with practicality in mind, too, as though Marvel’s Avengers‘ Tony Stark had a final say. Captain America’s helmet is molded from a protective material. The wing design on his helmet differs from the comics, as it follows the helmet’s shape, Blystad explained. Practicality and realism are also evident in the character’s chin strap. Such details ensure the helmet looks like something a soldier would truly don in combat.

This isn’t the first mini-deep dive Crystal Dynamics has provided for Captain America. One brief clip recently showed off the character’s history in the game universe. Another set of tweets explored the depth of Cap’s combat prowess. Shortly thereafter, his three special attacks, known as Heroics, were unveiled online. Hopefully the other four Avengers will receive similar character breakdowns.

Marvel’s Avengers is slated to hit stores for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One next year on May 15, 2020. The title is supposed to launch with a special edition featuring a Captain America figurine, but those details remain under wraps for the time being.

[Source: Marvel’s Avengers on Twitter via CBR]