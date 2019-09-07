Spiders’ intriguing action role-playing game, GreedFall, will come with four difficulty settings that’ll “significantly alter” players’ experiences, according to Project Manager Claire Léger.

The game is designed to allow players to choose a play style that they’re comfortable with, and Léger noted that it offers a story-driven experience on one end, and a combat-driven experience on the other. Those who want to avoid combat will focus on characters and diplomacy, while RPG fans and/or those who want some action will focus on character stats.

Speaking of stats, RPG fans will be happy to note that GreedFall‘s skill tree features 80 skills, including magic. You can mix and match them any way you like, allowing you to take down your foes in creative ways.

Spiders has previously said that GreedFall will have multiple endings, with players’ actions affecting the world and how NPCs behave. The developer has promised a “completely new world” set in the 17th century that offers “a sense of wonder.”

“The game has echoes of colonial themes, yet it doesn’t mirror history in this respect – what happens is up to you,” Léger explained. “The world of GreedFall is full of different people and factions, quests and creatures, and everything has a history and a reason for being there. Whether you delve into these mysteries or not is your choice.”

GreedFall has intrigued us since the day it was announced, and it’s one of the titles we’re really looking forward to. According to PlayStation LifeStyle’s Joseph, who previewed the game (hands-off) back in April, GreedFall is an interesting “mix of Assassin’s Creed and Dragon Age.” Make sure to read his full preview, and check out the game’s launch trailer below.

GreedFall will release on Tuesday, September 10th, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]