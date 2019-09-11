Though Respawn’s Apex Legends is totally free-to-play across all platforms, the studio and EA are looking to expand their horizons. Starting October 18th, the online shooter will be available to purchase in stores and at online retailers as a physical edition. In fact, there are plans to launch two different physical editions, with two different themes for the same price. The Lifeline Edition and Bloodhound Edition are based on their respective titular characters. Both versions will launch with the following content packaged in for $20: Unique legendary skin for each edition’s specific character, legendary weapon skin, 1,000 Apex Coins, and a banner and badge. The character skins will seemingly be exclusive to the physical editions.

These two physical editions are set to launch for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Yes, even PC players get to join the boxed edition fun. However, these particular boxed editions for the PC won’t come with a physical disc packaged inside. Instead, the PC iterations will release with a digital code for buyers to redeem.

On the surface, this appears to be a pretty good deal for Apex Legends. With the $20 price at retail, consumers are essentially paying for $10 worth of Apex Coins and a battle pass, the latter of which costs $9.99.

For a full rundown of everything featured in Apex Legends‘ upcoming physical releases, check the list below:

Lifeline Edition

Legendary Guardian Angel Lifeline skin

Legendary Chooser of the Slain Flatline skin

Exclusive Winged Guardian banner

Exclusive Angel Struck badge

1,000 Apex Coins

Bloodhound Edition

Legendary The Intimidator Bloodhound skin

Legendary Wrath Bringer Prowler skin

Exclusive Feeling Impish banner

Exclusive Tormentor badge

1,000 Apex Coins

Of course, these two new editions of Apex Legends are not the only Respawn titles hitting stores this fall. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is also slated to launch later in the year. It arrives for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on November 15th.

[Source: Electronic Arts via VG247]