The upcoming PlayStation 4 remake of 1998 classic, MediEvil, seems to have come a long way since we got our first look at it. At the Tokyo Game Show 2019, Other Ocean Interactive unveiled 11 minutes of footage that showcases some gameplay and graphical improvements.

The video below seems to be running at 60 frames-per-second, possibly on the PlayStation 4 Pro. Regardless, MediEvil‘s remake looks fantastic and we can’t wait to see more.

Sony has previously said that while Other Ocean has been tasked with upgrading the game for a modern audience, much of the changes are cosmetic and visual, with the original’s melee-focused combat and the rest of its content remaining in tact.

“This PS4 remake overhauls the horror-themed visual style but retains its Tim Burton-esque personality,” the company wrote back in August. “It rightly refuses to tinker with the original level design, yet isn’t afraid to add the occasional, but welcome, flourish. The world map has a new look, for example, while the Hall of Heroes, a hub world in which Sir Dan is bequeathed weapon upgrades from Gallowmere’s other legendary warriors, has been furnished with additional lore.”

The remake’s audio will feature a mix of classic and new voices. However, it retains its original soundtrack, which has been re-recorded and enhanced. Duo Bob&Barn, who composed the original OST, is overseeing the project.

MediEvil will release on October 25th for the PlayStation 4. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage and stay tuned for more.

Any of our readers looking forward to it? Share your thoughts on the gameplay with us below.