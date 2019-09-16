Back in July 2019, Sony revealed the PlayStation 4 had shipped a total of 100 million units worldwide since its late 2013 launch. It is a fascinating feat, placing the console in an incredibly exclusive club of other video game hardware. But where was it the greatest success? Unsurprisingly, the United States is the PS4’s largest market worldwide. According to Daniel Ahmad, a Niko Partners analyst, PS4 sales in the United States have crossed the 30 million mark.

Ahmad addressed this on his personal Twitter account. In the post, he noted that the 30 million unit total means the U.S. constitutes about 30% of the system’s global sales. It seems Japan is second place in this regard, having moved approximately 8.3 million PS4s in the device’s home market. A reply under Ahmad’s tweet asked about how well the console is performing in France, to which the analyst replied that it’s “just under” six million.

PlayStation 4 sell through in the US has now surpassed 30 million, with the market accounting for approximately 30% of total PS4 sales. Other top markets include: Japan: 8.3m

Germany: 7.2m

UK: 6.8m pic.twitter.com/FfqxW9W96k — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 15, 2019

Given these numbers, it should be interesting to see where the PS4 stands by this year’s end. There is a big holiday season ahead, after all. And Sony has a huge exclusive set to launch in the window with Death Stranding’s November 8th release. Indeed, a couple of other smaller titles are on the horizon for the Sony console as well. Concrete Genie, which recently went gold, is on track to arrive in just a handful of weeks on October 8th. Shortly thereafter, and right on time for Halloween, the MediEvil remake from Other Ocean Interactive will hit store shelves on October 25th.

