Recently, CD Projekt RED teased its plans for Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch DLC. Both free content and paid story expansions are things the studio wants to develop for the sci-fi title. Exactly what that free content may entail remains to be seen; however, Level Designer Max Pears has somewhat elaborated on what fans should anticipate. According to Pears, the studio plans to emulate its strategy with The Witcher 3 as far as post-launch DLC is concerned.

Pears noted as much during a Tokyo Game Show 2019 interview with Video Game Chronicle. When questioned whether CD Projekt has set plans in place for Cyberpunk 2077′s free content, Pears admitted he doesn’t have much of a say in how things will function in that respect. Yet, he did explain that precedent set by The Witcher 3 is guiding the team forward.

As a level designer it’s not my decision, but I know the team is definitely looking into what we should do. With Witcher 3 the game got better with quality of life updates for the community as well, like how we improved the UI and things like that. So we’ll be listening to feedback but we do have focus on what the DLC will be.

While The Witcher 3’s free post-launch offerings did indeed include quality of life updates, there were a slew of other additives, too. Some of these included new armor sets for Geralt, cosmetic changes for Yen and Ciri, as well as additional weapon sets. Free content for the celebrated RPG even included side missions.

In speaking specifically on The Witcher 3’s acclaimed story expansions (Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine), Pears added the following: “We’ve learnt a lot from Witcher 3 and how that DLC worked. We’ve learnt from that and that is the strategy for how we’ll apply DLC to Cyberpunk as well. We’ll look to take what we’ve learnt from Witcher 3 and apply that.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch next year on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. On April 21st, fans will get to dive even further into Night City with Dark Horse’s The World of Cyberpunk 2077 lore book.

[Source: Video Game Chronicle]