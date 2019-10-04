Become a MediEvil Master With These Kooky Official Guides

The cult hit MediEvil is shortly due for its third chance in the spotlight, having originally launched on PS1 back in 1998 before rising from the dead as early PSP title MediEvil: Resurrection in 2005. Whether you played either, both, or none of those two aforementioned games, Sony is coming to the rescue with a month-long series of MediEvil guides to prepare rusty players for the PS4 remake’s October 25th release date.

Taking control of skeletal knight Sir Daniel Fortesque, PlayStation players that opt to pick the game up (or even try the recently released “Short-Lived” demo) will embark on a spooky adventure befitting the Halloween season we currently find ourselves occupying. With baddies to battle and obstacles to overcome, players can consult a new weekly series (consisting of four episodes) geared towards preparing them for the challenges that lie ahead.

In episode one of the amusingly titled “A Bonehead’s Guide to Gallowmere,” we’re taught about the importance of using one’s shield as a defensive implement. Despite sporting a full suit of armor, Sir Dan is essentially a bag of bones, don’t you know, so it’s important that players prevent him from coming to harm as best they can.

A variety of shields can be equipped after being found hidden in chests that litter the game world. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and shields in MediEvil are breakable. It’s also noted that they won’t protect players from fall damage, but really, did anyone expect that they would?

It’s currently not known what material the remaining three volumes will cover, but definitely keep an eye on the official PlayStation YouTube channel in order to catch them all and fully bone up before launch. That way, you can spend your Halloween joyously bashing beasties instead of receiving a terrible fright when you discover you’re ill-equipped to fight.