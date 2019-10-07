Cyberpunk 2077 will be shown to the general public at PAX Australia in Melbourne, Victoria this weekend. This marks the first time the game has been shown to the general public in Australia. The highly-anticipated game has been shown to the press for the past couple years, but this event will make it easier for Australian attendees to get a good look at it in person. PAX Australia will run from October 11 – October 13, 2019. Three 45-minute live presentations will be shown at the event at the times listed below:

Friday, October 11 – 1 PM | Main Theatre

Saturday, October 12 – 3 PM | Main Theatre

Sunday, October 13 – 12:30 PM | GameSpot Theatre

It’s unclear if this presentation will mirror what we saw at E3 2019 or if it will be completely different. CD Projekt Red has shown multiple different segments of the game at various events. Since its showing at E3, the game has continued to garner tremendous hype, especially after Keanu Reeves’ meme-worthy (and wholesome) stage presence during the show. It’s shaping up to be an important game of the generation, with much care and love put into the game’s craft, thanks to CD Projekt Red. Will it live up to the hype? We’ll have to wait for 2020 to find out.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release for PS4 and other platforms on April 16, 2020. You can still preorder your copy from Amazon.

Will you be attending PAX Australia? If so, do you think you’ll get a chance to check out some Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay? Let us know!

[Source: GameSpot]

