Reportedly, both The Last of Us and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End have reached impressive sales milestones. According to Nico Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad, sales figures for the former now sit at approximately 20 million on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, Nathan Drake’s last outing has topped 16 million copies sold worldwide.

Ahmad shared the news on his personal Twitter profile in celebration of Uncharted 2: Among Thieves‘ 10th anniversary. It seems the much beloved sequel made waves in its own right back on the PlayStation 3, too. According to Ahmad, Uncharted 2 crossed six million in sales on the PS3, before Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection hit the PS4 in fall 2015.

See Ahmad’s tweet on the sales numbers in the following post:

Uncharted 2 sold over 6m copies on PS3, prior to the release of the Uncharted Collection on PS4. Naughty Dog’s reputation has grown significantly since then and today Uncharted 4 has sold over 16m copies on PS4 and The Last of Us has sold over 20m copies on PS3/PS4. https://t.co/w1OJVe1Af0 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 13, 2019

The sales of Uncharted 4 in particular paint an intriguing picture with regards to PS4 software sales. A few weeks ago, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella shared a list of the top 10 best-selling PS4 exclusives, wherein Uncharted 4 is marked at number four. Bloodborne sits below it at number five and Horizon: Zero Down is listed in the number three spot. Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War (2018) round at the top two, with the webslinger taking the crown. This seems to suggest that at least the top three PS4 exclusives are closing in on 20 million copies sold.

For those who have missed out on The Last of Us, it’s currently available as a PS Plus offering for the month of October. The long-awaited sequel hits stores on February 21, 2020.

[Source: Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]