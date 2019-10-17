Mortal Kombat 11 will soon receive spooky seasonal content in a Halloween-specific in-game event. The free event is scheduled to last from October 25th to November 1st, allowing players to experience the title in new and haunting ways.

To celebrate the Halloween season, NetherRealm Studios is adding a host of appropriately themed modifiers to four new boss fights in Mortal Kombat 11. Details about the new bosses are nonexistent, but the spooky modifiers include bats, flying witches, rising gravestones, falling pumpkins, and sprinting black cats. In addition, players will be able to earn fresh in-game awards, such as new Brutalities, player module pieces, and a host of consumables made especially for the Halloween-themed event.

Fans wanting to get in on the seasonal fun don’t need to wait for October 25th. Players can get the all-new Masquerade Skin Pack, which costs $5.99 on digital storefronts, immediately. It features character skins for three fighters, transforming Jade into “Wicked Witch Jade,” Kabal into “Psycho Killer Kabal,” and giving Liu Kang the “Calavera Liu Kang.” See all three on display in the Masquerade Skin Pack trailer below:

The latest entry in the Mortal Kombat series hit store shelves earlier this year. According to The NPD Group, it’s since become 2019’s best-selling title in the United States as of August. This Halloween event is even more evidence of NetherRealm continues to support the title. Most recently, Terminator T-800 joined the roster. Sindel, Joker, and Spawn are all slated to appear as DLC characters in the coming months, too.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment]