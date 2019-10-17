Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds is just over a week out from release. It’s no surprise that more details are surfacing as the launch date continues to draw near, then. The latest bit of information concerns a day one patch, which will serve as a mandatory download for PS4 and Xbox One players who buy a physical copy. The patch is pretty hefty, but the Xbox One version is the larger of the two. The Outer Worlds‘ day one patch on PS4 will have a 18GB file size. Meanwhile, the Xbox One patch will clock in at approximately 38GB. Apart from making note of “tweaks and optimization fixes,” Obsidian has yet to relay what exactly the day one patch will entail. Patch notes are likely to become publicly available closer to release.

The studio announced The Outer Worlds‘ launch day patch on its official forums page. In the post, Obsidian’s Social Media Manager also explained the title update will be included in the preload version for digital downloads.

Additionally, the forums post highlighted the upcoming RPG’s “rolling midnight release” times. For a better understanding of when The Outer Worlds will go live in your region, check out the global release schedule for consoles below:

October 24, 2019 – 9:00pm PDT

October 25, 2019 – 12:00am EDT

October 25, 2019, 2019 – 12:00am BRT

October 25, 2019, 2019 – 12:00am BST

October 25, 2019, 2019 – 12:00am CEST

October 25, 2019, 2019 – 12:00am SAST

October 25, 2019, 2019 – 12:00am MSK

October 25, 2019, 2019 – 12:00am SGT

October 25, 2019, 2019 – 12:00am JST

October 25, 2019, 2019 – 12:00am AEDT

October 25, 2019, 2019 – 12:00am NZST

Become the hero or the villain of The Outer Worlds when the title launches on October 25th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

