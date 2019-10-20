Days Gone developer, Sony Bend Studio, is officially in pre-production planning phase for its next title. News comes via the LinkedIn profile of Senior Staff Lighting Artist, Jeremy Vickery, who previously led the lighting team on Days Gone.

This development doesn’t come as a surprise. Back in June, a job listing published by Bend Studio revealed that the developer was looking for staff to work on its next AAA title.

“Sony Bend Studio, the creator of Days Gone, Syphon Filter and Uncharted: Golden Abyss, is looking for top talent to join our passionate team,” read the job advertisement. “We are seeking a Senior Producer who will be relied upon to collaborate with senior leadership, creative leads, and studio directors to develop, maintain and execute on project planning for your teams. The ideal candidate will possess a combination of project management, communication skills and a passion for making games. Help us create our next AAA title that will set the PS4 apart from the rest!”

With the mystery game only just entering pre-production, we wonder if it’ll be a cross-gen release or not.

At the moment, we have no idea what Bend Studio is up to. Some have speculated that a Days Gone sequel may be in the works considering the game’s commercial success. Others are hoping for a new Syphon Filter or a brand new IP.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, let us know what you’d like to see next from Bend Studio.

[Source: LinkedIn via DualShockers]

