Who doesn’t want a Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks remaster? Sure, a proper sequel would be nice, but reliving the experience with new visuals and updated controls would also work wonders. Apparently, fans aren’t the only ones craving for the beat ’em up’s return. According to Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Ed Boon, NetherRealm Studios would also like to see the title remastered.

During a Q&A session at Brazil Game Show 2019, Boon was asked about potential remasters of older Mortal Kombat entries. He didn’t divulge much, but did say that such projects have been considered by the team. Boon told fans,

We’ve talked about doing remasters of some of the older games. You know, Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks [is one that fans want remastered], and we’re thinking of it. We have nothing to announce, but it would be something we’d like to see.

Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks is a one of a kind MK experience. An action adventure title with beat ’em up-style gameplay, Shaolin Monks takes place between the franchise’s first two installments. Kung Lao and Liu Kang are the lead protagonists, who navigate their way across the realms to capture Shang Tsung. Single-player and multiplayer modes (co-op and versus) were equally well-produced, leaving a lasting impression on fans for the last 14 years.

While NetherRealm may not have an update about potential remasters, there is something new on the horizon. During the Brazil Game Show, Boon also teased a “big surprise” for Mortal Kombat in 2020. What it could entail is currently anyone’s guess.

Check out Ed Boon’s full Q&A session at Brazil Game Show in the following video:

Mortal Kombat 11 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source via MP1st]