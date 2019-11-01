The list of awesome Marvel’s Spider-Man merchandise continues to pile up. Collectible manufacturer Hot Toys has unveiled the latest, a glorious-looking figure inspired by the Negative Suit that players can unlock in the PlayStation 4 title. It’s a 1/6 scale figure that stands under 12 inches tall, features 30 points of articulation, and comes packaged with a number of accessories. At the time of writing, pricing details remain under wraps; the same goes for preorder information. Hot Toys has also yet to confirm an official release date. According to The Toyark, though, the Negative Suit figure should ship in the first half of 2020.

This monochromatic Hot Toys figure features a bevy of bells and whistles. For one, the figure’s head sculpt was designed with three different pairs of interchangeable eye pieces. It additionally has a set of interchangeable hands to match the suit’s negative color scheme, each of which adheres to a specific “signature posture” for the webhead.

See a close look of the figure in the following image gallery:

Marvels Spider-Man Negative Suit Figure from Hot Toys Unveiled WATCH GALLERY

The figure’s full list of specifications are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Spider-Man wearing Negative Suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man game

A masked head sculpt with three pairs of interchangeable white eye pieces that can create numerous combinations of Spider-Man’s expressions

Approximately 30cm tall

Specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

12 pieces of interchangeable hands with cobweb pattern including:

1 pair of fists

1 pair of opened hands

1 pair of web shooting hands

3 pieces of gesture hands

1 left hand for cobweb swinging

1 left hand for holding web bomb

1 right hand for holding accessories

Accessories:

3 pairs of different expressions web shooter

6 strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

1 open spider web effect accessory

1 Spider Drone

2 trip mines

2 web bombs

2 Spidey signals

1 Vulture Jammer

1 smart phone

1 spider sense

1 piece of web sticker

1 specially designed Spider-Man dynamic figure stand with game logo, character nameplate

Recently, S.H. Figuarts and Pop Culture Shock announced figures based on Spider-Man’s PS4 adventure, too. The one from S.H. Figuarts depicts the hero in his stunning black and yellow Anti-Ock suit. Preorders are currently live for the product, which is expected to launch in March 2020. Meanwhile, the Pop Culture Shock statue features Spidey in his default Advanced Suit. Priced at $1,000, Pop Culture Shock’s premium statue has a launch date slated between January and March of 2021.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in stores now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Hot Toys on Facebook via The Toyark]