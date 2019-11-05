With Death Stranding’s launch only a few days away, it is no surprise the trophy list has hit the web. Twitter user @alistacton spied it online, then shared a video of the full list from his PlayStation 4 account. At first glance, the trophies do not seem too trying. There are myriad Hidden Trophies, however, most of which are likely tied to story-related content. Still, the Platinum could very well be an easy get.

All in all, the Death Stranding trophy list consists of 63 trophies. According to PowerPyx, there is one Platinum, a single Gold trophy, two Silvers to collect, and a total of 59 Bronze.

Check out the upcoming title’s full list of trophies down below. (For the sake of spoilers, the story-centric trophies remain hidden):

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Story Trophy — Hidden Description

Everyday Delivery — Complete a standard order [Bronze]

Deliveries Done — Complete 36 standard orders [Bronze]

Birth of a Legend — Complete 10 premium deliveries with an evaluation of “Legend” or “Legend of Legends” in every single category [Bronze]

Growth of a Legend — Complete 20 premium deliveries with an evaluation of “Legend of Legends” in all categories [Gold]

A Helping Hand — Issue your first supply request [Bronze]

The Automation Revolution — Complete a standard order with a delivery bot [Bronze]

Apprentice Builder — Build your first structure (signs, ladders, and climbing anchors also count) [Bronze]

Master Builder — Build at least one of every type of structure (including signs, ladders, and climbing anchors) [Bronze]

A New Day for the UCA — Connect your first new affiliate to the UCA [Bronze]

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

Well Connected — Reach connection level three with a facility [Bronze]

Best Beloved — Reach the maximum connection level with all facilities [Silver]

Liked and Be Liked — Give your first Like [Bronze]

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

Good Samaritan — Deliver your first piece of lost cargo [Bronze]

Giver of Gifts — Make your first donation of weapons, equipments, etc [Bronze]

Chiral Crafter — Recycle chiral crystals for the first time [Bronze]

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

The Custom Kid — Acquire your first piece of customization data [Bronze]

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

The Post Guides the Present — Read 100 mails [Bronze]

The Past Guides the Present — Read 100 interviews [Bronze]

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

Childminder — Reach maximum connection level with BB [Bronze]

A Baby Blessing — Get a like from BB [Bronze]

Prominent Porter — Reach Grade 10 in any delivery evaluation category [Bronze]

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

Catcher Crusher — Defeat a Catcher [Bronze]

Snooze ’n’ Soother — Heal by sleeping for the first time [Bronze]

Boots Are a Porter’s Best Friend — Changer footwear for the first time [Bronze]

Hooked on Delivering?! — Deliver 700 items of cargo [Bronze]

Pumped Porter — Deliver 3,000kg of cargo [Bronze]

Well-Traveled — Travel 80km and complete an order [Bronze]

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

Rest in Pieces — In a BT area, cut an umbilical cord for the first time without the BT noticing [Bronze]

Any Porter in a Storm — Trade with a another porter for the first time [Bronze]

Hidden Trophy — Hidden Description

A Shout in the Dark — Send a shout out and have it returned for the first time [Bronze]

Public Service Porter — Dispose of chiralium-contaminated cargo in the crater lake for the first time [Bronze]

Trail-Blazer — Upgrade all types of structure to the maximum level [Bronze]

I Couldn’t Hold it in! — Pee outside for the first time [Bronze]

All Roads Lead to the UCA — Complete your first road [Bronze]

Soothing Sounds — Use the music player for the first time [Bronze]

Building Bridges — Reach Bridge Link Grade 1 [Bronze]

Homo Faber — Fabricate all available weapons and equipment [Bronze]

Again, the list doesn’t seem to difficult to complete overall. Though some of the collectible and building requirement trophies could be time consuming.

Death Stranding will arrive on the PlayStation 4 this week on November 8th. 505 Games will publish the PC version, set to hit stores on an unspecified date in the summer of 2020.

[Source: Alistaction on Twitter via PowerPyx]