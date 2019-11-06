Get your racing gear ready, because the next Grand Prix is heading to Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled this week. The Neon Circus Grand Prix will be making its debut on November 8, 2019, giving you lots of new content to enjoy, including a new track, game mode, racers, karts, and customization options with the game’s latest update. Neon Circus continues Nitro-Fueled’s ongoing support by Beenox and Activision.

The highlight of the Grand Prix is the new death-defying Koala Carnival track, giving you a circus-themed racing playground headed by the powerful Koala Kong. You’ll also have the chance to earn Nitro in the new Ring Rally game mode, which will require you to complete challenges by mastering each track. The update will also see the inclusion of new Crash Tag Team racers: Pasadena O’Possum and Ebenezer Von Clutch, along with the aforementioned Koala Kong.

But that’s not all. The Neon Circus will bring you the Nitro Bumper Kart, the Pressurizer, and the Daredevil karts, along with various Pit Stop items and decals to try out. If you visit Adventure Mode, you’ll find new Golden Eggs to collect as well, giving you a chance to unlock the King Chicken. And now that skill-based matchmaking has made its way into Crash Team Racing, you’ll have plenty of reasons to keep playing.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled was a huge success for Activision and one of the best-selling games of 2019. It even broke a franchise record as the best launch out of any Crash game.

Will you be jumping into the Neon Circus Grand Prix in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled? What do you think of the new content? Let us know!