In one week, Hitman 2 will officially have been on the market for a full year. To celebrate, IO Interactive is unleashing a bevy of content for the November 2019 update. According to IO, the update will bring more live content to the sequel than any other month in the past. That means players can look forward to accessing two, and sometimes four, content drops every week this month. Throughout November, IO will roll out: 10 Featured Contracts, eight Escalation Contracts, six Challenge Packs, five item unlocks, two suit unlocks, and a Legacy Elusive Target.

For a look at all that’s on the horizon, check out Hitman 2’s November 2019 Roadmap video below:

Hitman 2’s one-year anniversary celebration will kick off in earnest tomorrow, November 7th. The content scheduled to launch tomorrow includes two Legacy Escalation missions–The Bahadur Dexterity in Marrakesh and The Teague Temptation in Paris. In addition, the Whittleton Creek level will receive The Breaking and Entering Challenge Pack, featuring a reward in the form of the ICA Titanium Crowbar.

The next batch of content will go live one week later on November 14th. It’s to include an Escalation Contract in Santa Fortuna, new Featured Contracts, and two Legacy Challenge Packs. From there on, additional updates will become available on November 19th, November 22nd, and November 28th.

Check out the full roadmap in the following image:

In IO’s post about the update, the studio teased it still has more plans in place for Hitman 2. What those plans entail aren’t currently known. Yet, we do know the developer is reteaming with Warner Bros. for a new IP, set to release for consoles and PC. At the time of writing, neither company has formally announced details about the project.

Hitman 2 is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: IO Interactive]