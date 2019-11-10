Rockstar Games has put up several new job advertisements, seemingly confirming reports that it has multiple projects in the works. In a description for an Animated Systems Programmer, not only does the developer state that it’s working on “large open world character-based games” but that it’s developing the games for next-gen hardware, which will hit store shelves starting 2020.

The role profile states:

We are looking for an experienced, talented engineer to help us in developing advanced animation systems for large open world character-based games. We are a global team of programmers and researchers who collaborate on pushing the boundaries of character animation on next generation hardware.

The advertisement places a lot of emphasis on characters. It goes on to specifically state that having experience of working on “AAA character-based titles” will be a plus.

Recently, Crackdown 2 developer Ruffian Games revealed that it’s working with Rockstar on several unannounced titles. Ruffian has previously worked on games like Manhunt and Grand Theft Auto so its relationship with Rockstar goes way back.

As for what Rockstar could be working on, that’s anybody’s guess. A new GTA game is practically a given but if rumors are to be believed, the oft-requested sequel to Bully and a new L.A. Noire title might also be in the works.

Just don’t expect any closure on Agent (RIP).

What are our readers hoping to see next from Rockstar? Do you think GTA VI will release anytime soon considering GTA V‘s ongoing success? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: Rockstar via ResetEra]